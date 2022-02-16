Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.12

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 309061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.20 million and a P/E ratio of 23.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 155.79%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

