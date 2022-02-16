DODO Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. DODO has a market capitalization of $59.60 million and $39.61 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

