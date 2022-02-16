DomRaider Market Capitalization Tops $780,159.79 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $780,159.79 and approximately $11.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00105516 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

