DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DASH traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. 8,394,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,044. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $91.96 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.67.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.89.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 575,438 shares of company stock valued at $94,941,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

