DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

DV stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $994,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,042 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

