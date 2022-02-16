DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Up 46.4% in January

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

DOYU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,183. The company has a market cap of $836.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,079 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.