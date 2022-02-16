Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

