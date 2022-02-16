Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) received a C$19.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 494,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,655. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.73 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

