Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) received a C$19.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 494,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,655. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.73 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.