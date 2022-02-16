Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx. $1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 5,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,301. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

