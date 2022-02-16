Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx. $1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.040 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.
Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 5,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,301. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.