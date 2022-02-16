Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.12, but opened at $31.20. Driven Brands shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 5,791 shares.
The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17.
Driven Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRVN)
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
