Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.12, but opened at $31.20. Driven Brands shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 5,791 shares.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 5,815.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,293 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 663,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599,220 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17.

Driven Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

