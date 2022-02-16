DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.27 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105890 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,380,682,934 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

