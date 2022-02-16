DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
DTF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About DTF Tax-Free Income
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
