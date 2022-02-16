DubaiCoin Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001370 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

