Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ducommun by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ducommun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

