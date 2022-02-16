Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $20.77. Dun & Bradstreet shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 6,631 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after acquiring an additional 501,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,802,000 after buying an additional 193,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -153.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

