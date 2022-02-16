Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 696,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

