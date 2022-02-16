Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as low as C$1.40. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 20,111 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58.
About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)
