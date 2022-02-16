Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 5.9%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.69 and last traded at $95.69. 837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 528,906 shares of company stock worth $49,195,388 and sold 12,736 shares worth $1,335,840.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

