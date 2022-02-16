Dusk Network Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $176.89 million and $28.27 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105834 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

