DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
