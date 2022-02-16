DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KSM opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.