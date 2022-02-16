Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.