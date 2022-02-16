Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.