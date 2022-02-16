E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Purchased by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145,342 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent comprises approximately 6.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 8.32% of E2open Parent worth $282,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $125,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

ETWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

E2open Parent stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.