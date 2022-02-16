Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc Sells 241,366 Shares

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 271 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $3,794.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 104,162 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,268.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $402,829.53.

On Friday, February 4th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 70,590 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $988,260.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00.

ECC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 216,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,726. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 651.3% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 97,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

