East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

EWBC stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,949,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Natixis grew its position in East West Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

