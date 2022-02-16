East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.87

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.87 and last traded at $92.68, with a volume of 7213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.