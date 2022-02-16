EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.75% of EastGroup Properties worth $118,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $76,058,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,991,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 185.4% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 130,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.61. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

