Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

