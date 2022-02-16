Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $397.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.81.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.