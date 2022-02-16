Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TEAF stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

