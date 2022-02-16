Ecolab Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 369% compared to the typical daily volume of 439 call options.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.15.

ECL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $180.37 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

