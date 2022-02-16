EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,573,400 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 6,018,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,081.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.