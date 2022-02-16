EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys 15,211 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 32,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

