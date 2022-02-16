EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys 494 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.09 and a 200 day moving average of $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

