EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys 59,043 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,043 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 65,438 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,973,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $32.04.

