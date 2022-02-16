EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.46. 15,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

