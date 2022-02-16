EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.22. 260,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,966,546. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.61 and a one year high of $110.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.88.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.