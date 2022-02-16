EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 0.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

INDA traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. 4,374,600 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

