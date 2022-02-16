EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.30. 52,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,312. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86.

