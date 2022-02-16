Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ: ELMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/3/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/3/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 2/2/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/2/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “
- 1/11/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “
- 1/5/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.
Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,424. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
