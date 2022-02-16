Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ: ELMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/3/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

2/2/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/2/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

1/11/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

1/5/2022 – Electric Last Mile Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,424. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.