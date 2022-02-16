Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $516,113.51 and approximately $33,203.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

