Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2,363.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.29. 45,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,972. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.74.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

