Emercoin (EMC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,066.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $62,066.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,777,677 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

