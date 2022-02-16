Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $71.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

