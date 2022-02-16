Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $117.96, but opened at $122.08. Encore Wire shares last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 1,679 shares.

The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.