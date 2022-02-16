Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $117.96, but opened at $122.08. Encore Wire shares last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 1,679 shares.
The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.
WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48.
Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)
Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.
