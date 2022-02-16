Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of £1.80-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of £636.0-640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.55 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

DAVA stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.23. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,208. Endava has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endava from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Endava by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Endava by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

