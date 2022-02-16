Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of £0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of £161.0-163.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.98 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.13.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.23. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endava by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Endava by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Endava by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

