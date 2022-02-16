Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Director Acquires $50,235.00 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. 668,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 10.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

