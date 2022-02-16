Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Director Acquires $50,235.00 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. 668,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $51.38.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 10.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
