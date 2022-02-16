Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,165,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

