EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.03% of EnerSys worth $95,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,456,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

